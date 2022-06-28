DNP Select Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. DNP Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

