Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
TSE:DBM traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,761. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$5.86 and a 12-month high of C$8.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.45. The stock has a market cap of C$562.69 million and a P/E ratio of 4.84.
Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$851.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$725.10 million. Analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.7400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Marc Seguin acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 223,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,493,208.
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.
