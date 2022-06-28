Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

TSE:DBM traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,761. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$5.86 and a 12-month high of C$8.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.45. The stock has a market cap of C$562.69 million and a P/E ratio of 4.84.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$851.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$725.10 million. Analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.7400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. CIBC cut their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares cut their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.56.

In related news, Director Marc Seguin acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 223,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,493,208.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

