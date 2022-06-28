Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Trading Up 3.4%

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.97. 1,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 113,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $526.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.04.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.20 million. Analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.53%.

In other news, Director Kevin Michael Sr Kraft, Sr. sold 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christina Marie Hoffman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $244,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,752.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 229,739 shares of company stock valued at $3,515,736 and sold 56,543 shares valued at $909,794. 10.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Donegal Group by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 636.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

