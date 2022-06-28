dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the May 31st total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of DOTDF stock remained flat at $$0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. dotdigital Group has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $11.25.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of dotdigital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.