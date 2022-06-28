DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) PT Lowered to $20.00 at B. Riley

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 104.29% from the stock’s current price.

DDI stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $485.09 million and a P/E ratio of 5.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 14.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,953,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,537,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,784,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

