Dover (NYSE:DOV) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.67.

Shares of Dover stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Dover has a 52 week low of $117.17 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.62.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $8,733,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dover (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

