Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:DRETF)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0637 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

DRETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 757. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.59.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DRETF shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.03.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

