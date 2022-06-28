Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DUKE traded up GBX 0.24 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 35.24 ($0.43). 411,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,251. Duke Royalty has a 52 week low of GBX 33 ($0.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 48.03 ($0.59). The company has a current ratio of 24.90, a quick ratio of 24.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £128.48 million and a PE ratio of 590.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 39.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUKE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Duke Royalty in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

