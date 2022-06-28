Dynamic (DYN) Market Capitalization Hits $375,706.66

Dynamic (DYN) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 28th. Dynamic has a total market cap of $375,706.66 and $17.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,697.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,192.44 or 0.05761141 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00027866 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00264268 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00077877 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.24 or 0.00571249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.14 or 0.00527313 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

