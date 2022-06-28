EDC Blockchain Tops 1-Day Volume of $790.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 75% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $321,791.53 and $790.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

