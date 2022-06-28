Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN) Declares $0.04 Final Dividend

Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.77.

Elanor Investors Group

Elanor Investors Group is a real estate investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in the hospitality and accommodation sector with a focus on hotels and tourism in Australia. Elanor Investors Group is based in Australia.

