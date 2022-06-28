Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,603 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.05. 9,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $147.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 27.54%.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $387,221.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,516.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $1,226,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,438 shares of company stock worth $5,682,272. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.75.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.