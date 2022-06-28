Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of EFN traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.53, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 6.73. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$10.99 and a 52-week high of C$15.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.68. The firm has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$260.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0667403 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.15.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

