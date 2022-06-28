Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

NYSE:EFC opened at $14.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $892.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 39.86 and a current ratio of 39.86. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.16 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 63.71% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 25,835 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 100,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

