Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Receives $48.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $68.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Emergent BioSolutions’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $36,972.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $70,917.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,381 shares in the company, valued at $439,896.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 1,413.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 945,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,093,000 after purchasing an additional 882,893 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,731,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,533,000 after acquiring an additional 655,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,032,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,833,000 after acquiring an additional 628,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at about $14,699,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 33.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,199,000 after acquiring an additional 342,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

