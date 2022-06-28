Encore Wire Co. (WIRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on July 15th

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Encore Wire has a payout ratio of 0.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Encore Wire to earn $13.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.02. The stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,859. Encore Wire has a 12 month low of $65.98 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.31.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $5.58. The company had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.63 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 52.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,420,000 after buying an additional 28,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,439,000 after purchasing an additional 30,523 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,086,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 42.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,051,000 after purchasing an additional 81,185 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WIRE. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

