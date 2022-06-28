Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.88.

Several analysts have commented on EFX shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$6.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$560.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$6.07 and a 52 week high of C$11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.89%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

