Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Gap Down to $19.77

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.77, but opened at $18.43. Enerpac Tool Group shares last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 1,704 shares.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,022,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,370,000 after buying an additional 33,515 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

