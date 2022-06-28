Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 176,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,939,000. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owned 2.64% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 158,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 138,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 149,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.63. 84,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,209. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.66. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $37.38 and a 1-year high of $43.98.

