Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Down 6.7% After Insider Selling

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) was down 6.7% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $192.00 and last traded at $192.33. Approximately 43,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,362,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.17.
Specifically, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.41.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The business had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,827,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,157,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after acquiring an additional 562,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.