Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Down 6.7% After Insider Selling

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) was down 6.7% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $192.00 and last traded at $192.33. Approximately 43,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,362,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.17.

Specifically, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.41.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 176.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The business had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,827,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,157,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after acquiring an additional 562,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

