EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Short Interest Update

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the May 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ENQUF remained flat at $$0.36 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. EnQuest has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENQUF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on EnQuest from GBX 47 ($0.58) to GBX 41 ($0.50) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lowered EnQuest from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 6th.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

