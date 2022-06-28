Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

EPOKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 185 to SEK 195 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 215 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 218 to SEK 215 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $212.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

