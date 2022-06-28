Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $78.50

Shares of Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 78.50 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 79 ($0.97), with a volume of 92338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.30 ($0.99).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 84.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 94.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £114.49 million and a P/E ratio of 9.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Epwin Group’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

In related news, insider Shaun M. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £9,300 ($11,409.64).

About Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

