Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 28th (AAU, AEOJF, AIRT, ANAT, BALY, BCE, BIOC, BTX, CGEAF, COGT)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, June 28th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of AEON Financial Service (OTCMKTS:AEOJF). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG). JMP Securities issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Argus started coverage on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV). Argus issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK). The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 120 ($1.47) price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN). JMP Securities issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII). The firm issued a hold rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of ShaMaran Petroleum (OTCMKTS:SHASF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN). They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN). They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV). They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

