Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 28th (AAU, AEOJF, AIRT, ANAT, BALY, BCE, BIOC, BTX, CGEAF, COGT)

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, June 28th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of AEON Financial Service (OTCMKTS:AEOJF). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG). JMP Securities issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Argus started coverage on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV). Argus issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK). The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 120 ($1.47) price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN). JMP Securities issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII). The firm issued a hold rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of ShaMaran Petroleum (OTCMKTS:SHASF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN). They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN). They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV). They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

