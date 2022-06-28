Ervin Investment Management LLC Buys 18,140 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,140 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.5% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,738 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,914,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,174,000 after purchasing an additional 788,918 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,670 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 7,792,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,281,000 after purchasing an additional 235,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.60.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

