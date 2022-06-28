Ervin Investment Management LLC Makes New $489,000 Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ervin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. T-Mobile US accounts for 0.4% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 703.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $2,827,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $656,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $2,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $138.16 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $172.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

