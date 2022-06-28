Ervin Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Ervin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 16,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 16.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAA. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.68.

In related news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.81. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $12.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.2175 dividend. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 378.26%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

