Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jun 28th, 2022

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLPGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of GMBLP stock remained flat at $$5.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.83%.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

