Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of GMBLP stock remained flat at $$5.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.83%.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

