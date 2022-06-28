Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.00-$14.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essex Property Trust also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.55-$3.61 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $299.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $323.07.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $270.12. The company had a trading volume of 798 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $250.62 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.69 and its 200-day moving average is $322.35.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 56.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.