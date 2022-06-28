Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.18.

NYSE BLCO opened at $15.70 on Friday. Bausch + Lomb has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that cover the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

