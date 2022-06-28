Evercore ISI Trims Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Target Price to $120.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.53.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $99.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.79. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 12,988 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $1,348,154.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,807,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,767,845.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 552,308 shares of company stock valued at $58,523,220 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $28,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.