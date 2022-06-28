Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 42800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Separately, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Excelsior Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.35.

Excelsior Mining ( TSE:MIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN)

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper oxide and sulfide mineralization with associated molybdenum. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

