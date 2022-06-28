Exeedme (XED) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.87 Million

Exeedme (XED) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. During the last week, Exeedme has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and approximately $164,885.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for about $0.0610 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,550.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.25 or 0.19933522 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00181216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00075970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015523 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,830,976 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

