eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) PT Lowered to $28.00 at DA Davidson

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of EXPI opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00. eXp World has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 3.14.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. eXp World had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $184,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,385,302.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $744,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,704,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,807,173.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,201,299. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

