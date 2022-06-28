Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.94 and last traded at $11.94. 1,164 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 182,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exscientia from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Exscientia alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.55 and a quick ratio of 9.55.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exscientia plc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter valued at $2,590,413,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter valued at $4,200,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter valued at $31,402,000. 37.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exscientia Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.