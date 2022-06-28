extraDNA (XDNA) 1-Day Volume Tops $45,738.00

extraDNA (XDNA) traded up 41.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 28th. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, extraDNA has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $112,465.03 and $45,738.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,285.95 or 0.99894454 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00036155 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00227934 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00230948 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00115717 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00076573 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000233 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

