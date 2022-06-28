Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 29,400 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,853 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,631,930,000 after purchasing an additional 766,425 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,262,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $424,408,000 after purchasing an additional 529,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,193,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $447,081,000 after purchasing an additional 239,270 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.91.

Shares of COP stock traded up $3.69 on Tuesday, reaching $95.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,945,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The company has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

