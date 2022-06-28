Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $6.10 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $1,506,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 40.6% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 140,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,953,000 after acquiring an additional 40,550 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 5,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $3.76 on Tuesday, hitting $191.35. 67,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $176.02 and a one year high of $237.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.23.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.