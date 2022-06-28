Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 16,523.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,434 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $19,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $3.44 on Tuesday, reaching $82.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,818,760. The firm has a market cap of $134.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.43 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

