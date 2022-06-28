Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,518,636,000 after acquiring an additional 197,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,257,382,000 after acquiring an additional 77,517 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,821 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $2,403,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $508.63. The company had a trading volume of 19,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,473. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $556.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $586.95. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.71 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.70.

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

