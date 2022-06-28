Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.43. 35,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,293. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

