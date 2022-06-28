Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 211,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $62.69. The stock had a trading volume of 104,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average is $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

