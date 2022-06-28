FDM Group (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF – Get Rating) fell 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50. 6,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39.

Get FDM Group alerts:

FDM Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FDDMF)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.