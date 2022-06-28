FDM Group (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF – Get Rating) fell 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50. 6,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.75.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39.
FDM Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FDDMF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FDM Group (FDDMF)
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.