FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 30,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FDX traded up $6.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.34. The company had a trading volume of 19,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,908. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.79. The stock has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $302.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.95.
In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
