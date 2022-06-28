FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $320.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $298.95.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $240.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $302.65. The company has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 3,254 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 58,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,536,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

