Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

NASDAQ FRGI opened at $7.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 2.07.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $95.61 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

