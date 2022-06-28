Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
NASDAQ FRGI opened at $7.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 2.07.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $95.61 million for the quarter.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
