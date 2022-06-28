Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE FTN traded up C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.72. 83,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,396. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.25. The stock has a market cap of C$272.03 million and a P/E ratio of 2.18. Financial 15 Split has a 12-month low of C$8.90 and a 12-month high of C$12.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.33.

Financial 15 Split Company Profile (Get Rating)

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

