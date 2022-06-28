Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

FTN stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 83,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,396. The firm has a market cap of C$272.03 million and a P/E ratio of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.33. Financial 15 Split has a 1-year low of C$8.90 and a 1-year high of C$12.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.25.

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

