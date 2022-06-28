Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
FTN stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 83,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,396. The firm has a market cap of C$272.03 million and a P/E ratio of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.33. Financial 15 Split has a 1-year low of C$8.90 and a 1-year high of C$12.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.25.
