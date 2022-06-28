Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Buys 15,303 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 459.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $29.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86.

