Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Buys 437,014 Shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Get Rating) by 264.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 602,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437,014 shares during the period. Hartford Short Duration ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF were worth $23,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 233.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 213,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 149,345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 24,747 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:HSRT opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45.

